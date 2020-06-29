Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

On June 27, Fresh Express recalled over 100 types of bagged salad that contain “iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients” due to an outbreak of Cyclospora parasite illnesses.

The brand-names include Fresh Express, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Signature Farms, and Wholesome Pantry.

The recalled bagged salads were distributed to stores like Walmart, ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and Giant Eagle.

On June 26, health officials reported that at least 206 people in eight states had been infected with the parasite, with 23 people hospitalized and no deaths.

Walmart announced a recall for Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad on June 25, but soon expanded the recall to include Baby Greens Salad, Asian Salad Kits, Chopped Salad Kits, Crisp Greens, Kale Slaw, Romaine Salad, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, and Tri-Color Cole Slaw.

Cyclospora is a parasite that causes an intestinal infection in people who wat contaminated food or water. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements. Diarrhea can persist for months without treatment.

Other symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, body aches, fatigue, and weight-loss. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Source: Fresh Express Issues a Precautionary Recall of Products Containing Iceberg, Red Cabbage and Carrots Produced at its Streamwood, IL Facility Due to a Potential Cyclospora Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation