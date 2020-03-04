Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

IKEA recalled the KULLEN 3-drawer chests because they can tip over and crush children.

The chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, which poses tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children, IKEA warned.

IKEA has received 6 reports of tip-over incidents involving KULLEN 3-drawer chests that were not anchored to the wall, including 1 report involving a minor cut, and 1 report involving minor cuts and bruises.

They were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.

IKEA said that KULLEN 3-drawer chests imported after August 12, 2019 do not meet stability requirements of the U.S. furniture industry’s voluntary standard (ASTM 2057-19) to prevent tip-over accidents.

In recent years, IKEA has recalled more than 17 million dressers and chests due to tip-over hazards. If you own a MALM dresser that was sold from 2002 to mid-2016, there is a good chance it was recalled.

Two months ago, IKEA agreed to pay a $46 million settlement to the parents of a toddler in California who died in 2017 when a recalled chest tipped over. In 2016, IKEA paid another $50 million settlement to the families of 3 toddler boys who died in similar tip-over accidents.

IKEA will accept in-store returns, arrange for free pick up of the chests for a full refund, or provide a free wall-attachment (anchor) kit.

Consumers can use the kit to anchor it themselves, or request a free in-home installation service from IKEA.

For more information on how to get a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit, call IKEA’s toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit .

Source: IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Return for Refund