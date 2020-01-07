Share
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jozef Dudek, a toddler who died of neck injuries when he became pinned between the drawers of a recalled IKEA Malm dresser that tipped over and fell on him in their home in California.

His death occurred in May 2017, nearly a year after IKEA recalled 29 million dressers and chests that pose serious tip-over hazards for children if they are not anchored to a wall.

The Dudek family accused IKEA of delaying the recall until it was far too late. The Dudek family said they never got a recall notice, despite being “Ikea Family” members.

The family was represented by the same attorneys who achieved a $50 million settlement in 2016 on behalf of three toddler boys who died in similar tip-over accidents involving IKEA Malm furniture.

The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania — Dudek v. Ikea U.S. Retail LLCCase number 171204131.

Source: Ikea To Pay $46M To Settle Child’s Tip-Over Death Suit

