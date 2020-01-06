Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Limeño LLC of Palm Springs, Florida has issued a recall for 1-pound (16-ounce) blocks of Quesillo Salvadoreño Para Pupusa, also labeled as “Salvadorean String Cheese,” due to a risk of Listeria.

The semi-soft cheese is used to make pupusas, a stuffed flatbread food that is common in El Salvador and Honduras.

The product was distributed to retail stores and through mail orders. It has a blue and white label and comes in a 1-lb. (16 oz.) clear plastic vacuum package marked with Lot #1041020 on the top.

No illnesses have been reported as of January 2, 2020.

The potential contamination was noted after a routine test by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one sample of 1 lb. (16 ounce) blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese).

Listeria is a bacteria that can grow under refrigeration temperatures. It can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections, especially in people with vulnerable immune systems. Pregnant women may show no symptoms of an infection, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

For more information, consumers with questions may contact the company at (561) 541-5206, M-F, 8 am – 6 pm EST.

Source: Limena, LLC Recalls “Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese)” Because of Possible Health Risk

