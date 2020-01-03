Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The FDA is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Javiana that has been linked to a fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey.

On December 7, the company recalled the fruit mix, called “Fruit Luau,” as well as pre-cut honeydew, cantaloupe, and pineapple.

As of December 30, 2019, the CDC has confirmed 96 illnesses in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington state.

Most of the illnesses have been reported in Delaware (39), Pennsylvania (34) and New Jersey (12).

CDC only reported illnesses that have been confirmed by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). Even more illnesses are currently under investigation by state health departments.

The fruit was not sold in grocery stores. Instead, it was distributed to nursing homes, hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, hotels, and other institutions with food-service operations.

Although Salmonella is not usually life-threatening for healthy adults, many of these facilities cater to vulnerable populations.

No deaths have been reported, but 27 people have been hospitalized due to a severe illness.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Javiana Potentially Linked to Tailor Cut Produce Fruit Mix, Winter 2019

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation