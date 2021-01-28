Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

CB2 furniture stores have recalled Junction Tall Chests and Low Drawers because they are dangerously unstable if not anchored to a wall.

The problem poses serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children.

CB2 reported 10 tip-over incidents, including 5 reports of the Tall Chest and 5 reports of the Low Dresser tipping forward when the tip-over kit was not in use. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The recall involves Junction Tall Chests (SKUs: 454-559 and 503-925) and Junction Low Dressers (SKUs: 454-060 and 503-904).

The recalled furniture was sold from December 2012 to July 2019. About 11,000 products were sold at CB2 stores in the U.S., plus 355 in Canada.

CB2 is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chests and dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall, and put the furniture in an area that children cannot access.

CB2 is offering a full refund, or full store-credit, to customers who bought the recalled furniture.

For more information, consumers can call CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday; or click on “Recalls” at www.cb2.com.

Source: CB2 Recalls Junction Tall Chests and Low Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards