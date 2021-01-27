High-Speed Crashes in Luyuan Youth ATVs Can Be Deadly for Kids

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Luyuan Inc. and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are warning consumers to immediately stop using all Luyuan youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to avoid serious injury or death.

Luyuan youth ATVs are intended for children aged 6 and up, but they were advertised for even younger children.

The ATVs were marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months old, and on Walmart.com to children as young as 5 years old.

The problem is that Luyuan ATVs do not comply with mandatory safety standards for children under 10 years old, such as a maximum speed limit and other requirements.

The ATVs pose “a risk of a high-speed crash that may result in serious injury or death to young children,” according to the CPSC warning.

Luyuan distributed the ATVs from August 2018 through August 2020. The model numbers of these youth ATVs are LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I.

The ATVs were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.familygokarts.com, www.Bigtoysgreencountry.com, www.Bigtoysusa.com and www.Saferwholesale.com.

The ATVs were also sold in stores like Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports.

Some of these youth ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding.

Luyuan has not yet announced a recall, despite being pressured by the CPSC. Instead, Luyuan said it is working to provide a remedy to consumers that resolves the safety hazards identified in the ATVs.

Source: CPSC and Luyuan Warn Consumers to Stop Using Luyuan Youth ATVs Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Mandatory Safety Standard