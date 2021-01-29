Wahl Recalls Heat Massagers for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Wahl Clipper Corp. has recalled all Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers (Model 4212) due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The problem is that the connection between the massager and the heat attachment can overheat, causing smoke or sparks, which may pose a fire hazard. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Wahl® Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers, Model 4212, according to a recall posted by the FDA on January 28.

Wahl is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled heat massagers.

The company is also asking consumers to call 800-767-9245 or email techsupport@wahlclipper.com to arrange for a free return in exchange for a full refund, plus an additional $10 for the inconvenience.

Source: Safety Recall for Deluxe Heat Therapy Massager