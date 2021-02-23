Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tristar Products Inc. has been hit with two more lawsuits from people who were burned by hot food, steam or liquid that exploded out of a Power Pressure Cooker XL when they opened the lid.

Both lawsuits accuse Tristar of selling pressure cookers that were falsely advertised as having built-in “safety features” to lock the lid.

In both cases, the plaintiffs were seriously burned when they were able to easily twist open the lid on their Power Pressure Cooker XL when there was still a dangerous amount of pressure left in the pot.

Opening the lid when the unit was pressurized caused “the scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” according to the lawsuits.

The first lawsuit was filed by Lynn H., a woman from Florida who was burned by a Power Pressure Cooker XL on March 16, 2019. Her lawsuit was filed on January 31, 2021 in the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District for Walton County, Florida — Filing #120538129.

The second lawsuit was filed by Melvin F., a man from New Jersey who was burned by his Power Pressure Cooker XL on March 19, 2019 His lawsuit was filed on January 31, 2021 in the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District (Walton County, Florida)— Filing #120538914.

