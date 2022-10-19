Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

About 22,000 Ancheer E-bikes were recalled because the lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark.

The problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to consumers. There were 4 reports of people who were burned, as well as 6 reports of fires or explosions involving the e-bike batteries.

The recall involves Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907. The model number is printed on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual, but not on the bike itself.

A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes model AM001907 from other models. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels an the name “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube.

They were sold online from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

Ancheer is asking consumers to stop using the e-bikes and contact the company for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

For more information, call Ancheer toll-free at 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on public holidays, by email at service@ancheer.shop, or online at https://www.ancheer.shop/pages/recalls.

Ancheer E-Bikes Recalled After Battery Explosions Reported

Source: E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.