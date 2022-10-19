Ancheer E-Bikes Recalled After Battery Explosions Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 22,000 Ancheer E-bikes were recalled because the lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark.

The problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to consumers. There were 4 reports of people who were burned, as well as 6 reports of fires or explosions involving the e-bike batteries.

The recall involves Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907. The model number is printed on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual, but not on the bike itself.

A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes model AM001907 from other models. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels an the name “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube.

They were sold online from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

Ancheer is asking consumers to stop using the e-bikes and contact the company for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

For more information, call Ancheer toll-free at 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on public holidays, by email at service@ancheer.shop, or online at https://www.ancheer.shop/pages/recalls.

