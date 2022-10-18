Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 14, Abbott issued a voluntary recall for certain 2-oz. bottles of ready-to-feed liquid Similac® baby formula and other liquid products because they could be spoiled.

Abbott said that a “small percentage of bottles” have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage.

“If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may occur,” the company warned in the recall.

To check if you product is included in the recall, visit www.SimilacRecall.com.

The recall involves the following products:

Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM

Similac® 360 Total Care®

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac® Special Care® 24

Similac Stage 1

Similac® NeoSure®

Similac Water (Sterilized)

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Abbott said that the recalled products were distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor’s offices, distributors, and some retailers in the U.S. and other countries.

Earlier this year, a massive amount of powered Similac® baby formula was recalled after the products were linked to a deadly outbreak of Cronobacter infections. Those products were manufactured at another Abbott facility that is located in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott said that the current recall “is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply.”

