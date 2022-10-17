Magic Chef Air Fryers Recalled for Fire & Burn Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Newair has issued a recall for about 11,750 Magic Chef® Digital Air Fryer ovens that can overheat.

Air fryers are kitchen appliances that cook food by circulating hot air inside the oven. They can hit temperatures up to 400ºF during normal use, and potentially get even hotter if they overheat.

No incidents were reported, but air fryers that overheat pose a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The recall involves Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryers with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

They have the name “Magic Chef” printed on top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the name “Magic Chef” along with the model number.

They were sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com between July 2018 and September 2020 for $115 to $138.

Newair is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers. The company is offering a $50 credit to be spent at newair.com.

For more information on how to get the credit, call Newair toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit https://www.newair.com/pages/newair-magic-chef-digital-air-fryer-recall.

