A lawsuit has been filed against Instant Brands Inc. by a man from New York who claims that he was seriously burned by a defective Instant Pot Duo (IP-DUO) Pressure Cooker.

The man is a resident of Ozone Park, New York, who bought his Instant Pot Duo in April 2018 from Amazon.com.

He claims that on October 25, 2019, he was able to easily open the lid when there was still a dangerous amount of pressure inside the pot. This caused the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected,” which resulted in “serious and substantial burn injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The manufacturer, Instant Brands Inc., is accused of misleading consumers about the effectiveness of multiple safety features that are supposed to lock the lid and prevent it from opening until it is safe.

The lawsuit specifically cites a video from spokeswoman Laura Pazzaglia, who states that the Instant Pot Duo “detects the position of the lid” and furthermore, “once the lid is locked, and the contents are under pressure, there’s no way to open the pressure cooker.”

The lawsuit claims that certain statements about the Instant Pot Duo’s safety features are “not just misleading, they are flatly wrong, and put innocent consumers like Plaintiff directly in harm’s way.”

The Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on September 28, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York — Case Number 1:22-cv-05800.

Source: New York Instant Pot Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

