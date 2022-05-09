Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Santa Cruz Bicycles has announced a recall for about 1,600 model-year 2022 Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles (e-bikes) due to two safety hazards.

The first problem is that the latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to fall out of the frame and onto the ground, posing a fall hazard to the rider. There were 10 reports of batteries falling out of the frame, according to Santa Cruz.

There were also 2 reports of the latch spring can cause additional wear on the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled e-bikes were sold online at santacruzbicycles.com and at bicycle shops and sporting goods stores nationwide from January 2022 through March 2022 for between $8,200 and $13,300.

They were sold in two colors: Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray. They have an interchangeable 720WH battery that sits inside a black case under the frame.

The name “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame, and “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay on the frame.

Santa Cruz Bicycles is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact their authorized Santa Cruz Bicycle dealer to arrange for a free repair.

Source: Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Fire Hazards