Congress has passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 would ban nearly all types of inclined sleepers and crib bumper pads, sending the law to President Joe Biden to sign.

One of the most vocal advocates for the law is Erika Richter, a mother whose 2-week-old daughter, Emma, died while using a Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, which would be banned under the new law.

Richter is one of many parents who have also filed lawsuits that accuse Fisher-Price of putting profits over the safety of innocent babies by continuing to sell the Rock ‘n Play as more infants died.

In shocking testimony to Congress last year, Chuck Scothon, Senior VP and General Manager of Fisher-Price, admitted that he was aware of 97 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Richter told GMA, “I have learned that we have a long way to go when it comes to consumer protections, and that legacy brands do not equal trust. People die because they make assumptions that the brands themselves are doing their due diligence, and you cannot put that type of control in the hands of profit maker or profit owner.”

Fisher-Price eventually recalled millions of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and other inclined sleeping products, but many other dangerous products from other manufacturers have remained for sale — until now.

The ban will include products with inclined sleep surfaces greater than 10º that are intended to provide a sleep space for infants under 1 year.

The ban would also include crib bumper pads and liners, which means any padded material that is intended to cover the sides of a crib.

Both types of products are dangerous because babies can suffocate. They have been linked to more than 200 infant deaths, according to Consumer Reports.

