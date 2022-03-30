Liberty Fruit Co. Recalls Cantaloupe for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Liberty Fruit Company Inc. has recalled certain fruit trays containing pre-cut cantaloupe due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products were sold under the brand-names Liberty Fruit Company® and Carol’s Cuts® to retail stores and foodservice companies in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

The products were packaged in 4-oz., 8-oz., 16-oz., and 32-oz. (consumer only) and 5-pound (foodservice only) clear plastic containers that were marked as: Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley.

The expiration dates marked on the labels range from 3/21/2022 to 3/26/2022.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after a routine FDA test was positive for Salmonella.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection with Salmonella can result in more serious, or even life-threatening complications.

Liberty Fruit Company is asking consumers who bought the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. Recalls Processed Cantaloupe For Possible Health Risk

