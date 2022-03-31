Unilever Recalls Certain Suave Antiperspirant Sprays for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Unilever has voluntarily recalled two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants after finding “slightly elevated levels” of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

Benzene was not added to Suave antiperspirants as an active ingredient, but Unilever said that internal tests found unexpected levels of benzene in the propellant that is used to spray the antiperspirant out of the can.

The recall involves Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder (4-oz. and 6-oz.) and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh (6-oz.).

Unilever discontinued Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant in October 2021 for “business reasons,” according to the FDA. The product was distributed in a limited number of stores.

Just before the recall, Unilever attempted to dismiss a class action lawsuit involving Suave 24-Hour Protection Powder after testing by the independent lab Valisure found elevated levels of benzene.

A growing number of aerosol products have been recalled due to benzene, including other antiperspirant sprays, such as Brut and Sure and Old Spice and Secret.

Unilever said that the amount of benzene in the recalled product “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

Even so, the company warned that exposure to benzene “can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

For more information, consumers can contact Unilever by calling (866) 204-9756, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, or visit www.suaverecall.com.

Source: Unilever Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh Due to Presence of Slightly Elevated Levels of Benzene