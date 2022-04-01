Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was seriously burned when she opened the lid on her Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker.

The plaintiff, Denisa A., is a woman from Fullerton, California, who allegedly suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in April 2020 when she opened her Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker.

Just a few months later, her pressure cooker (Model Number SCCPPC 600-V1) was recalled in November 2020. According to the recall notice, there were “119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.”

In her lawsuit, she claims that was able to easily remove the lid when it was still pressurized, resulting in an explosion of hot food and liquid.

The incident occurred as a result of the failure of the “safety mechanisms,” which failed to lock the lid until it was safe to open.

Her lawsuit accuses the manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, of putting profits over public safety by selling pressure cookers with “unreasonably dangerous” safety hazards.

The Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on March 28, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida — Case 9:22-cv-80485.

