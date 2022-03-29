Specialized Expands Recall for Sirrus Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Specialized Bicycle Components has expanded a recall for Sirrus bicycles due to a defective crank arm that can cause a serious crash.

The problem is that the crank arm can disengage and cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards, according to the recall notice.

Around 36,000 Specialized Sirrus bicycles were previously recalled in September 2020 due to the same hazard. At the time, there were 56 reports of the crank arm disengaging, including 7 reports of injuries.

The expanded recall was issued after Specialized received another 30 reports involving the crank arm disengaging on model-year 2021 or 2022 Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. No injuries were reported yet.

The recall involves the following bicycles:

Model Model Year Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions) 2019 Sirrus X Comp Carbon 2019 Sirrus X 3.0 2020-2022 Sirrus X 4.0 2020-2022 Sirrus 3.0 2020 Sirrus 4.0 2020 Sirrus 5.0 2020

The recalled bicycles were sold at Specialized retailers nationwide and online from July 2020 through March 2022 for between $850 and $1,700.

Source: Specialized Bicycle Components Expands Recall of Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards