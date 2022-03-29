Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Specialized Bicycle Components has expanded a recall for Sirrus bicycles due to a defective crank arm that can cause a serious crash.

The problem is that the crank arm can disengage and cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards, according to the recall notice.

Around 36,000 Specialized Sirrus bicycles were previously recalled in September 2020 due to the same hazard. At the time, there were 56 reports of the crank arm disengaging, including 7 reports of injuries.

The expanded recall was issued after Specialized received another 30 reports involving the crank arm disengaging on model-year 2021 or 2022 Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. No injuries were reported yet.

The recall involves the following bicycles:

Model Model Year
Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions) 2019
Sirrus X Comp Carbon 2019
Sirrus X 3.0 2020-2022
Sirrus X 4.0 2020-2022
Sirrus 3.0 2020
Sirrus 4.0 2020
Sirrus 5.0 2020

The recalled bicycles were sold at Specialized retailers nationwide and online from July 2020 through March 2022 for between $850 and $1,700.

Specialized Expands Recall for Sirrus Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

Source: Specialized Bicycle Components Expands Recall of Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.