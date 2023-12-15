Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Oreck has recalled about 6,200 Oreck® Discover Upright Vacuums due to an electrical shock hazard.

The problem is that the vacuum’s electric cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged.

No injuries were reported, but there were 41 reports of the prong detaching from the plug.

The recall involves models UK30500 and UK30500PC of the Oreck Discover Upright Vacuum. Impacted vacuums also have serial numbers that begin with AJ2226, AJ2227, AJ2228, AJ2229, AJ2230, AJ2231, and AJ2232.

These vacuums were sold nationwide from September 2022 through September 2023 for about $600.

Oreck is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Oreck for instructions on how to receive a free repair. For more information, visit https://oreck.com/pages/recall.

