Wayfair Recalls Portable Murphy Beds After 11 Injuries Reported

About 12,000 portable Murphy beds from Wayfair.com have been recalled after 11 people were injured.

The problem is that the cabinet on the front of the Xtrabed can break and fall when opening the bed from the front, which can cause injuries. The Xtrabed can tip over if it is not anchored to the wall.

There were 19 reports of the Xtrabed’s outer case breaking and falling when the bed was opened from the front.

At least 11 people suffered injuries to their shoulders, back, legs, knees or feet. There was also one report of a tip-over incident that caused bruising to a person’s arm.

The recall involves the Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Beds that were manufactured before May 2022.

The recalled Xtrabeds were sold exclusively online at wayfair.com November 2016 through April 2023 for between $1,500 and $1,860.

The manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled Xtrabeds and contact J Grubb Designs for a full refund, or information on how to schedule a free home repair by a technician.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.roomandloft.com/recalls.

Source: Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

