A lawsuit has been filed against Sensio Inc. by a woman from Peoria, Arizona, who was burned by a pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Christy F., a woman who “suffered serious and substantial burn injuries” on August 9, 2021, when she was able to twist open the lid on a pressure cooker while it was still pressurized, resulting in an explosion of hot food.

She claims that she was injured by a defective Bella 8-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker (Model Number M-80B30AG).

This pressure cooker was allegedly advertised to contain several built-in safety features, such as a “pressure release valve, safety valve and auto-locking lid,” which “makes the unit very safe to use.”

Furthermore, the Bella Electric Pressure Cooker is advertised with the following statement: “When cooking under pressure, the lid is locked and cannot be opened once pressure is reached,” the lawsuit claims.

Her lawsuit alleges that these features are defective because they fail to lock the lid and prevent it from being opened when the unit is pressurized.

Less than a month after her lawsuit was filed, Sensio announced a voluntary recall for about 860,000 pressure cookers because the “lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

Her lawsuit was filed on July 13, 2023 against Sensio Inc. (doing business as Bella) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York — Case 1:23-cv-06016.

