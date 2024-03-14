Jool Nova Baby Swings Recalled for Suffocation Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Jool Baby has recalled about 63,100 Jool Nova Baby Infant Swings because they pose a suffocation risk.

The swings were advertised for infant sleep, but they are not safe because they have an incline angle greater than 10º in violation of federal safety standards for infant sleep products.

The swings also do not have mandatory warning labels against allowing infants to sleep in the swing.

The company warned parents, “If your baby falls asleep while in the swing, remove baby and place on a firm, flat surface such as a crib or bassinet. Using the Nova Swing or any product with an angle above 10 degrees is not safe for sleep.”

Jool Baby is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep, and contact the company for a free repair kit. For more information, visit the recall website at https://joolbaby.com/pages/recall.

Source: Jool Baby Recalls Nova Baby Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations