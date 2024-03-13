Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Anker has issued a recall for thousands of Anker EverFrost Coolers because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers, which are used for cooling or freezing food and medicine for outdoor camping, travel, and fishing.

Anker announced the recall after 5 reports of the battery overheating, smoke, and/or fires. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves the detachable battery pack (Model A17B0) for Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers in 33-liter, 43-liter, and 53-liter sizes with model numbers A17A0, A17A1, and A17A2.

They were sold from May 2023 through September 2023 at Best Buy, TD Synnex, other stores nationwide and online for $250 to $950.

For information on how to receive a free replacement battery pack, visit the recall website at https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/cooler-battery-recall-pps.

Source: Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations