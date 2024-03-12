Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A man who claims that he was severely burned by a defective Instant Pot Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed by plaintiff Darryl D., a man from Franklin, Kentucky, who claims that he “suffered serious and substantial burn injuries” when he used a defective Instant Pot in March 2023.

The product in question is the Instant Pot DUO 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, specifically the DUO 60 V3 model.

He claims that he was able to easily twist open the lid on his Instant Pot Pressure Cooker when it was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” according to his lawsuit.

He blames his injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called “safety mechanisms” and “pressure control features,” which failed to lock the lid until it was safe for him to open.

His lawsuit cites the Owner’s Manual, which assures consumers that “once enough steam has built up inside the inner pot, the float valve pops up and locks the lid of the cooker in place for safe pressure cooking.”

He accuses the manufacturer of selling “unreasonably dangerous” pressure cookers that put consumers and their family members in danger because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.

His Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on February 20, 2024 against Midea America Co., a Florida corporation, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey — Case Number 2:24-cv-00954.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.