Tomauri Inc., a company based in Ontario, Canada, has voluntarily recalled about 8,520 iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks that were sold in airport iStore locations and vending machines.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery inside the power banks can potentially catch on fire or explode when the power banks are charging, according to the recall.

There were “3 reports of the wireless power banks overheating and exploding while they were charging.” The reports include 1 person who suffered a minor burn injury on their arm, and property damage totaling about $15,000.

Tomauri is urging customers to stop using the recalled power banks, which can be identified by Model IST-09991/W05, UPC UPC 7-76704-09991-5, and the name “iStore” engraved on the front side.

They were sold from February 2023 to May 2025 in airport iStore locations and vending machines in various airports nationwide.

To participate in the recall, customers can visit the recall website at https://istore.co/pages/battery-recall, where you can submit photos of the power bank model number and the word “RECALLED” with the date.

Source: iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri