Walmart has been sued by a woman who was seriously burned when the lid suddenly exploded off her Farberware Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Tomica D., a woman from Park Forest, Illinois, who accuses Walmart of selling a defective pressure cooker.

According to her lawsuit, she was burned as a result of the “lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

She blames this incident on the failure of the safety mechanisms, which failed to lock the lid. According to her lawsuit, Walmart advertised that the Farberware 7-in-1 Pressure Cookers has a “large locking lid to prevent the cooker from opening while pressurized.”

The Owner’s Manual also claims that the pressure cookers have “important safeguards” that prevent the lid from unlocking until “the float valve drops down by itself,” according to her lawsuit.

Instead, she claims that the pressure cooker was defective because it failed to prevent the lid from opening when the unit remained pressurized. As soon as the lid blew off the pot, there was a sudden release of built-up pressure, which caused the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body.

She is seeking justice and compensation for severe, painful burn injuries, medical expenses, and other damages related to this incident.

This incident occurred on August 14, 2023, and involved a Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, which is a sub-licenced product that is owned by Walmart.

The Farberware Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on July 2, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case 1:25-cv-07435.