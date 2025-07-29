A young woman from Orange County, California was hospitalized after suffering severe burns in a horrific tabletop fire pit accident.

The 18-year-old woman explained: “We were making s’mores and what happened to me is called fire jetting. It’s when an alcohol-fueled pit basically explodes.”

These types of injuries are not uncommon. For example, in May 2025 a 3-year-old child was severely burned on her face and arms by a “flash fire” when her father was attempting to light a tabletop fire pit using liquid alcohol.

Another tragic example occurred last year, when a 93-year-old couple from New Hampshire both died after suffering 3rd-degree burns in a tabletop fire pit accident.

In December 2024, safety officials tried to raise awareness about flame-jetting and fire hazards from tabletop fire pits, warning consumers to Stop Using Alcohol or Other Liquid-Burning Fire Pits:

“These fire pits are extremely dangerous and have been associated with two deaths and at least 60 injuries since 2019,” according to the warning.”

Despite the life-threatening burn hazards, many people are still unaware of the risk of flame-jetting posed by tabletop fire pits.

Source: Laguna Niguel woman suffers second- and third-degree burns after using tabletop firepit

Posted by Daily Hornet

