Winston Products has recalled about 3.6 million “burst-proof” garden hoses after 222 reports of the hoses bursting.

This issue poses “an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing if the strain relief is fully unthreaded or breaks,” the recall warns.

There were also 29 reports of injuries, including a bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing.

The recall involves HydroTech Lawn & Garden Burst-Proof Hoses, which were sold nationwide from January 2021 through April 2025.

They were sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Amazon.com, and other stores or websites.

The recall includes all 5/8″ diameter hoses that were sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100 and 200 feet long, in a variety of colors.

Hoses with no markings or a marking ending in -211, -212, -213, -214, -221, -222, -223, -224, -231, -232, -233, -234, -241, -242 or -243 are included in this recall.

Winston Products is urging people to immediately stop using the recalled garden hose. You can return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund, or contact Winston Products for a refund.

For more information, visit the HydroTech Products recall website at https://hydrotechproducts.com/pages/recall.

Source: Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing