IKEA has announced a voluntary recall for about 43,830 garlic presses because small metal pieces can detach from the press.

The shards of metal can be very sharp. This presents safety hazards including lacerations (cuts), finger splinters, and other injuries.

There is also an ingestion hazard if the metal pieces are swallowed, according to the recall.

IKEA said it received a total of 10 incident reports globally, including 3 reports of people who suffered lacerations or finger injuries.

The recall involves IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses, which are kitchen utensil that efficiently crush garlic cloves. The tool uses a metal piston to force the garlic cloves through a grid of small holes.

The recalled garlic pressers have a black rubber handle, and a zinc-coated garlic chamber. The recall only involves garlic presses with the “IKEA” logo, which is located at the upper part of the handle.

They were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from March 2024 through May 2025 for about $8.

IKEA is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled garlic press and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. If you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to get a refund. For more information, visit https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/.

Source: IKEA Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards