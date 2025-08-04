Dorel has recalled about 302,000 kitchen step-stools for children because the safety bar can detach or break off, which presents a fall hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

There were 34 reports of the safety bar detaching or breaking during use, including 2 children who fell and suffered head injuries, according to Dorel.

The recall involves the Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper, a folding step-stool with two steps and a safety bar that attaches to the back.

The recalled step-stools have model numbers: 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T.

They were sold from February 2021 through July 2025 at stores and websites nationwide, including Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and others.

Dorel is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers, and store it away from children until it is repaired.

To get a repair kit, email Dorel at recall@coscoproducts.com, or visit https://www.coscoproducts.com and click on “SAFETY NOTICES” at the top of the page. The repair kit has a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to prevent it from detaching.

Source: Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards