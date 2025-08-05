The Florida Department of Health is warning that unpasteurized raw milk has been linked to an outbreak of E. coli and Campylobacter infections in central and northeast Florida.

Health officials did not identify the dairy farm where the contaminated raw milk originated, but said: “Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases.”

As of August 4, there were 21 confirmed illnesses, including 6 children under 10 years old, but it is likely that more people got sick and their illnesses were not reported to the department.

The victims include 7 people who had to be hospitalized. Severe complications were reported in at least 2 patients, health officials said.

Florida does not allow sales of raw milk for people to drink. Instead, it must be clearly labeled for animal use only. Even so, some people choose to drink raw milk for the flavor, health benefits, or to support local farms.

Health officials reminded people to be aware of the risks:

“Floridians should be aware of potential risks associated with consumption, which may vary depending on the source of milk. The producer’s handling of raw milk and milking procedures are vital in prevention of contamination.”

Raw milk can be contaminated with a variety of dangerous viruses and bacteria, including E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, Salmonella, Brucella, H5N1 bird flu virus, and other microbes.

Infections may cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, or other symptoms. Anyone can develop a life-threatening infection, but the risk is highest for children under 5, adults over 65, pregnant woman, and people with vulnerable immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: DOH: 21 infections tied to consumption of raw milk in northeast and central Florida