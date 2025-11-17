Belkin International has announced a recall for more than 85,000 power banks and charging stands that can overheat and catch on fire or explode.

The problem is that the wireless battery charger’s lithium-ion cell component can overheat, which poses a fire and burn injury hazard.

The recall involves charging stands (Model Number MMA008) and power banks (Model Numbers BPB002 and PB0003).

As of November 12, 2025, there was 1 report of a fire in the U.S.

Outside of the U.S., there were 15 reports of fires, 2 people who suffered minor burn injuries, and property damage totaling $37,765.

The recall includes about 83,500 power banks and charging stands that were sold in the U.S., plus an additional 2,385 units in Canada.

The recall does not include the number of power banks and stands that were sold internationally, where most of the incidents occurred.

Health Canada reported no injuries or incidents for both the Auto Tracking Stand Pro or the Power Bank.

The power banks and stands were sold nationwide in the U.S. at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Belkin.com, Amazon.com, Tiktok, and other stores and websites from August 2020 to August 2025 for $29 to $180.

Belkin is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and charging stands and contact Belkin for information on how to submit a photo of your unit to get a refund or store credit.

The store credit will be worth 20% more than the average sales price of the product you purchased.

For more information, consumers can visit the Belkin Power Bank Recall websites at http://www.belkin.com/BPB002recall (for the BPB002 and PB0003 model power banks) and http://www.belkin.com/MMA008recall (for the MMA008 model charging stands) to register for a full refund or store credit.

Source: Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards