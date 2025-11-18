Face Rock Creamery LLC, a cheese-maker based in Oregon, has announced another recall for Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

Face Rock Creamery said “FDA environmental samples identified the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the processing area where this cheese was packaged.”

No illnesses were reported, and no finished products tested positive for any contaminants, according to the recall.

The current recall involves Vampire Slayer Cheddar Block (6-oz. units) with a use-by date of 11/04/26 and UPC 8 512222 00547 8. The cheese was sold exclusively at the Face Rock Flagship store in Bandon, Oregon between November 10 and November 13, 2025.

This is the second time Face Rock Creamery has had to recall this cheese, which was previously sold in certain Trader Joe’s stores.

The previous recall was announced in June 2025 for Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds sold in California and Nevada. No illnesses were reported.

Face Rock Creamery is urging anyone who purchased the recalled products to either destroy the cheese or return it to their retail location for a full refund.

Source: Face Rock Creamery LLC Recalls 6oz. Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Because of Possible Health Risk