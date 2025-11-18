Face Rock Creamery LLC, a cheese-maker based in Oregon, has announced another recall for Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

Face Rock Creamery said “FDA environmental samples identified the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the processing area where this cheese was packaged.”

No illnesses were reported, and no finished products tested positive for any contaminants, according to the recall.

The current recall involves Vampire Slayer Cheddar Block (6-oz. units) with a use-by date of 11/04/26 and UPC 8 512222 00547 8. The cheese was sold exclusively at the Face Rock Flagship store in Bandon, Oregon between November 10 and November 13, 2025.

This is the second time Face Rock Creamery has had to recall this cheese, which was previously sold in certain Trader Joe’s stores.

The previous recall was announced in June 2025 for Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds sold in California and Nevada. No illnesses were reported.

Face Rock Creamery is urging anyone who purchased the recalled products to either destroy the cheese or return it to their retail location for a full refund.

Source: Face Rock Creamery LLC Recalls 6oz. Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Because of Possible Health Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *