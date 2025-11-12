STIHL Incorporated, a company based in Virginia, has announced a recall for about 47,800 backpack leaf blowers.

No injuries were reported, but the fan wheel inside the backpack blower can break apart. This poses a risk of laceration injuries (cuts).

The recall involves STIHL BR 800 Backpack Blowers, including the STIHL BR 800 Magnum, models X and C-E, with combustion engines.

The backpack blowers are gray and orange, with the name “STIHL,” “BR 800,” and “X” or “C-E” printed on the rear of the blower.

The recall only involves backpack blowers with serial numbers from 546515117 to 547916107, which is on a label on the blower tube.

They were sold at authorized STIHL dealers nationwide from July 2025 through September 2025 for about $600 for the BR 800 X Magnum model and about $700 for the BE 800 C-E Magnum model.

STIHL is urging customers to visit the recall website at https://www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800/ for more information on how to get a repair.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled backpack blower and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and a replacement of the fan wheel, if necessary.

Source: STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard