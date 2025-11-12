STIHL Incorporated, a company based in Virginia, has announced a recall for about 47,800 backpack leaf blowers.

No injuries were reported, but the fan wheel inside the backpack blower can break apart. This poses a risk of laceration injuries (cuts).

The recall involves STIHL BR 800 Backpack Blowers, including the STIHL BR 800 Magnum, models X and C-E, with combustion engines.

The backpack blowers are gray and orange, with the name “STIHL,” “BR 800,” and “X” or “C-E” printed on the rear of the blower.

The recall only involves backpack blowers with serial numbers from 546515117 to 547916107, which is on a label on the blower tube.

They were sold at authorized STIHL dealers nationwide from July 2025 through September 2025 for about $600 for the BR 800 X Magnum model and about $700 for the BE 800 C-E Magnum model.

STIHL is urging customers to visit the recall website at https://www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800/ for more information on how to get a repair.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled backpack blower and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and a replacement of the fan wheel, if necessary.

Source: STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We're here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

