Tesla has announced a recall for about 10,500 Tesla Powerwall 2 units because the battery can overheat and catch on fire.

Tesla said it received 22 reports of overheating, including 6 reports of smoking and 5 reports of fires resulting in minor property damage.

No injuries were reported, but there is a risk of “death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards.” According to the recall:

“The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, which can result in overheating and, in some cases, smoke or flame and can cause death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards.”

Tesla said every affected Powerwall 2 unit will be removed and replaced at no cost to customers.

Tesla is notifying affected customers through the Tesla app. Customers can check the Tesla app for a message, which will say “Powerwall Disabled: Your Powerwall will be replaced.”

To schedule a free replacement, Tesla or a Certified Installer will reach out to customers directly by phone or email.

The recalled Powerwall 2 units were sold in the U.S. between November 2020 and December 2022 for about $8,000. They contain 14 kWh of lithium-ion batteries, and are usually installed with solar panels to store excess power that is generated by the sun.

The recall in the U.S. comes about two months after Australian officials announced a similar recall after “reports of Powerwall 2 units with the affected battery cells smoking or emitting flames, resulting in minor property damage.” No injuries were reported, according to the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission.

Source: Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death