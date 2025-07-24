A woman from Texas who was burned when her Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker exploded has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed by Krystle J., a resident of Harris County, Texas, who was burned while using a Ninja Foodi Deluxe Tendercrisp Pressure Cooker (Model OP402Q, Serial Number X16KJ202A7R9).

This pressure cooker belongs to the OP400 Series of Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers. The product is a 9-in-1 multi-cooker that combines an air fryer in the lid, which attaches to a pressure cooking pot.

It was advertised to include many safety features, with statements in the user manual like: “As the unit pressurizes, the lid will lock as a safety measure, and it will not unlock until pressure is released.”

However, her lawsuit claims that she was severely burned on August 17, 2024, when her Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker exploded without any warning:

“Plaintiff attempted to use the Subject Pressure Cooker as instructed when, without warning, during typical use, the Subject Pressure Cooker exploded, causing severe burns to Plaintiff’s face, chest, arms, and upper torso.”

In her lawsuit, she accuses SharkNinja of selling a defective product.

In May 2025, SharkNinja recalled about 1.8 million Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers after 106 people were burned, including more than 50 people who suffered severe burns, and dozens of lawsuits.

Her lawsuit was filed against SharkNinja Operating LLC on July 2, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) — Case 4:25-cv-03084.