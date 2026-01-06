Amp Fit has announced a recall for about 1,900 Amp MP2 Smart Fitness Machines due to safety hazards.

The problem is that the arm on the MP2 Smart Fitness Machine does not lock properly, which can allow the arm to swing unexpectedly. This poses a risk of lacerations (cuts) and other serious injuries.

There were 10 reports of the arm on the fitness machine not locking properly, which resulted in injuries such as lacerations to the head and bruising to the shoulder and other body parts, according to the recall.

The recall involves the Amp MP2 Smart Fitness Machine, which is a minimalistic wall-mounted, AI-powered home gym that provides full-body strength training workouts with resistance up to 100 pounds.

The system integrates with personal coaching and smart tracking via a mobile app, which automatically adjusts to the user’s strength.

They were sold online at www.Ampfit.com from January 2025 through August 2025 for about $1,800.

Amp Fit is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled fitness machines and register to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The repair will be completed by an authorized technician who will replace a part within the shoulder cap of the locking mechanism, to help ensure that the locking mechanism is fully engaged.

For information on how to register for a free repair, visit the recall website at https://joinamp.com/blog/product-safety-recall.

Customers can also email support@ampfit.com, or contact Amp toll-free at (888) 708-9560 from 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, 7 days a week.

Source: Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard