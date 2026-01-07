The e-bike company Pedego has announced a recall for about 400 three-wheeled electric Fat Tire Trikes after a person was injured when the frame broke apart.

Pedego said the problem is that the trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which may cause the tubes to separate. If this occurs when the electric tricycle is in use, the rider can fall and suffer serious injuries.

There were 16 reports of the trike frame showing cracks and/or breaking. There was one report of a person who fell to the ground and suffered a laceration (cut) to their leg that required medical attention.

The recall involves the Fat Tire Trike, which is an electric three-wheeled tricycle for adults with an aluminum frame. The frame of the bike is black with the word “Pedego” printed on it.

The affected units have serial numbers ranging from D2312050001 through D2312050522. They were sold nationwide at Pedego stores and online at PedegoElectricBikes.com between March 2024 and March 2025.

Pedego is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled Fat Tire Trikes and contact Pedego to schedule a repair. Customers can visit the recall website to register at: https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/pages/product-recalls.

Pedego said it has “re-engineered and strengthened the section of the frame in question.” Owners are eligible for a free repair to be completed by a local Pedego dealer, which will involve free installation of a replacement section of the frame.

Source: Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards