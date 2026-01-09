RH, the furniture company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has recalled about 320 natural antler chandeliers that can detach from the ceiling and fall to the floor, which poses serious injury hazards.

According to the recall:

“If the chandelier is hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or a sloped beam, the chandelier’s canopy hardware can break causing the chandelier to detach and fall from the ceiling, posing an impact hazard.”

There were 4 reports of the hardware breaking and chandeliers detaching, including one report of a chandelier that fell to the floor.

They were sold at RH galleries and online from September 2021 through October 2024. They were also sold at RH Outlets nationwide from September 2021 through September 2025 for $1,700 to $7,700.

The chandeliers pose a serious safety hazard if they fall to the ground. The 40-inch-diameter chandelier weighs about 40 pounds, and the 60-inch-diameter chandelier weighs about 45 pounds.

RH is urging customers to keep clear of the area under the chandelier if it is hung on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam until it is repaired.

Customers can contact RH to schedule an in-home repair by a technician, who will replace the canopy hardware of the chandeliers.

The recall involves RH 48-inch and 60-inch diameter Natural Antler Chandeliers that were manufactured between September 2021 and October 2024, but only chandeliers made “per customer special order and hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam.”

These chandeliers were manufactured from naturally shed elk antlers. They came in three finishes: natural, sun-bleached, and black.

Natural Antler Chandeliers that are 48-inches and 60-inches in diameter that were made before September 2021 or after October 2024, or are not hung at an angle, are not affected by this recall.

Customers can participate in the recall by visiting the website https://rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls to schedule a free in-home repair.

Source: RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard