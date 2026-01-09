Charlevoix Cheese Company has recalled for 8-oz. blocks of mild cheddar cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The cheese was manufactured with milk from a herd of cattle at Boss Dairy Farms, a family-run dairy farm in Charlevoix, Michigan.

The recall involves Charlevoix Cheese Company Mild Cheddar Cheese, which was advertised as “farm-fresh artisan farmstead cheese.” It was made in Michigan and distributed only in Michigan.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after a block of 8-oz. mild cheddar cheese tested positive for Listeria.

The recalled cheese was sold in 8-oz. blocks in clear plastic packaging with UPC 850056642057. The block is marked on the back with Lot Number 13220025 and a best-by date of 10/20/26.

Charlevoix Cheese Company is urging customers who bought the affected product to destroy it or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, customers can visit the company website at https://www.charlevoixcheese.com/ or call (231) 675-9902.

Source: Boss Dairy Farms Voluntarily Recalls Retail Mild Cheddar Cheese Because Of Possible Health Risk

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

