Charlevoix Cheese Company has recalled for 8-oz. blocks of mild cheddar cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The cheese was manufactured with milk from a herd of cattle at Boss Dairy Farms, a family-run dairy farm in Charlevoix, Michigan.

The recall involves Charlevoix Cheese Company Mild Cheddar Cheese, which was advertised as “farm-fresh artisan farmstead cheese.” It was made in Michigan and distributed only in Michigan.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after a block of 8-oz. mild cheddar cheese tested positive for Listeria.

The recalled cheese was sold in 8-oz. blocks in clear plastic packaging with UPC 850056642057. The block is marked on the back with Lot Number 13220025 and a best-by date of 10/20/26.

Charlevoix Cheese Company is urging customers who bought the affected product to destroy it or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, customers can visit the company website at https://www.charlevoixcheese.com/ or call (231) 675-9902.

Source: Boss Dairy Farms Voluntarily Recalls Retail Mild Cheddar Cheese Because Of Possible Health Risk

