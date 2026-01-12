A lawsuit has been filed against Amazon by a woman who was severely burned by a portable tabletop fire pit accident.

The lawsuit was filed by Elizabeth E., a woman from Florida who was burned by a POOFZY Tabletop Fire Pit that she purchased from Amazon.com in November 2024.

On December 22, 2024, she and her husband used the fire pit for the first time. They set up the fire pit, placed decorative stones inside, poured in a small amount of liquid ethanol fuel, and ignited the fire pit.

Shortly afterward, the fire appeared to go out. They poured a small amount of additional fuel into the fire pit.

“Suddenly and without warning, the alcohol ignited, flashing back towards the fuel containers, which resulted in the spraying an flame jetting of the ignited denatured alcohol all over the plaintiff.”

As a result of the incident, she suffered “catastrophic burns over a large portion of her body, including her face,” according to her lawsuit.

Her lawsuit further alleges that the fire pit was defective and unsafe because it was not sold with a fuel container containing a fuel arrestor, which is a safety device that would have prevented the explosion

.

Her lawsuit was filed against Amazon.com and the seller based in China doing business as “CENMESY,” also known as Suzhou Tengli Maoyi Youxian Gongsi.

The lawsuit was filed on January 5, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Fort Myers Division) — Case Number 2:26-cv-00015.