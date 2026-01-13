Diva Fam Inc. has announced a voluntary recall for all 14 flavors of Sea Moss Gel Superfood due to a possible risk of botulism.

The recall involves all flavors, sizes, and batch numbers of True Sea Moss® Sea Moss Gel Superfood packaged in 16-fl. oz. (473 mL) glass jars, manufactured before January 9, 2026. The manufacturing date is printed on the lid of the can in MM/YYYY format.

The product was sold in many flavors, including Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon Pie, Orange, Elderberry, Cherry, and many others.

There were no reports of botulism or any other illnesses, but the products may have been manufactured in a way that could allow for microbial growth, including the bacteria that produces botulism toxins.

Botulism is a rare but serious type of food poisoning that is caused by Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that produces an extremely powerful neurotoxin. Food that is contaminated with the botulism toxin does not look, taste, or smell spoiled, but even a tiny sip can be fatal.

The symptoms of botulism may include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing. Left untreated, botulism may cause paralysis of the breathing muscles and death.

The problem was identified when a California Department of Public Health inspection discovered manufacturing problems, including a lack of required regulatory authorization, and temperature-monitoring records for pH-controlled food products, according to the recall.

The recalled Sea Moss Gel Superfood products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, the website https://www.trueseamoss.com and other distribution channels.

Diva Fam Inc. is urging customers who bought the recalled Sea Moss Gel Superfood products to stop using it. You can return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund, or throw it away in the trash.

Source: Diva Fam Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall Of Sea Moss Gel Superfood Products Due to Possible Health Risk

