Power Quick Pot Lawsuit Filed in Nebraska

Tristar Products has been sued by a woman from Nebraska who was severely burned when she opened the lid on her Tristar Power Quick Pot Multi-Cooker.

The multi-cooker is a kitchen appliance with 37 features, including a pressure cooker.

The woman, Dawn C., claims that she was using the pressure cooking feature when it malfunctioned and exploded scalding-hot food, liquid, and steam.

According to the lawsuit, she bought the Power Quick Pot in April May 2020 and used it without any problems for three months. That all changed in July 2020, when she was using it to cook a roast for dinner.

When the Power Quick Pot beeped that it was done, she opened the pressure release valve and waited until all of the steam appeared to have been released.

She was able to easily twist open the lid — and that was when “the pressure cooker exploded, spewing hot steam and liquid onto her face, chest and arms,” her lawsuit claims.

She was hospitalized with 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree burns, including partial-thickness and full-thickness burns on her body.

In her lawsuit, she accuses Tristar Products of selling “dangerously defective” pressure cookers that are unsafe for their intended purpose because the lid can be opened when the unit is still pressurized.

Her lawsuit was filed against Tristar Products Inc. and Spectrum Brands Holdings on October 18, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska — Case Number 4:22-cv-03230-CRZ.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

